The Delhi High Court will pronounce its judgment in the cheque bounce case involving actor Rajpal Yadav on Friday. This follows the failure of settlement talks where Yadav declined a ₹6 crore proposal, citing significant financial hardship.

Court Hearing and Settlement Efforts

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Friday in the cheque bounce case involving Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, as per the Court's cause list.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had reserved judgment in the matter on April 2, after a final round of settlement efforts failed despite sustained intervention by the High Court. During the hearing, the actor made an emotional appeal while opposing the settlement proposal. The HC had expressed dissatisfaction over the shifting stand taken by Yadav regarding repayment of the outstanding dues. At one stage, it observed, "I am not getting my answers. The undertaking said something else and now you are saying something else," indicating concern over inconsistencies in the submissions made on behalf of the actor.

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Complainant's Stance

Appearing for the complainant company, advocate Avneet Singh Sikka had argued that Yadav had already accepted his conviction and could not now avoid liability. He submitted that the revision petition filed in 2024 was accompanied by an unexplained delay of 1,894 days and did not disclose sufficient grounds for condonation. Sikka further contended that completion of the sentence did not extinguish the financial liability arising from the dishonoured cheques. He also submitted that despite repeated assurances, the dues remained unpaid, compelling the complainant to pursue proceedings under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Settlement Negotiations

During the hearing, the HC made repeated efforts to facilitate an amicable settlement. On the Court's suggestion, the complainant agreed to accept ₹6 crore as a full and final settlement. However, Yadav, appearing virtually in last date of hearing, declined the proposal and told the Court that he had already suffered heavy financial losses. He stated that he had been forced to sell his property and had already made substantial payments. The Court also suggested a structured payment of ₹3 crore within a fixed timeline, clarifying that it was only a judicial suggestion and not a concluded settlement. Despite these efforts, the parties failed to reach an agreement. The High Court further cautioned the parties over the manner in which the proceedings were being conducted, observing, "Never think the judge weak if the judge is nice to you," while noting that valuable judicial time was being consumed.

Following the failure of settlement talks, the HC reserved its judgment on April 2, which is now listed for pronouncement on Friday.

Case Background and Defence Arguments

Earlier, the High Court had extended Yadav's interim bail after taking note of partial payments made towards the outstanding dues. The case arises out of multiple cheque dishonour complaints in which the actor stands convicted by the trial court. While the High Court had granted several opportunities to facilitate a settlement, it had also taken note of repeated non-compliance with payment undertakings. Rajpal Yadav's current counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, had submitted that the present defence should not suffer because of mistakes allegedly committed by the actor's previous counsel. He also stated that Yadav's primary concern was that his professional opportunities should not be adversely affected and that he had already suffered significant financial losses. (ANI)