Five people including two children were severely injured after a high-rise spinning ride crashed at a crowded temple fair in Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Sunday at a fair organised in the premises of a temple at Bilimora town, Deputy Superintendent of Police B V Gohil said.

A 32-seater high-rise spinning ride came crashing down, injuring two children, two women and the operator, he said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Gujarat SHOCKER! Woman Finds Hidden Phone Recording Her in Restaurant Toilet; Staffer Arrested
Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured

"Eight and nine people were sitting in the ride, of which five sustained injuries. Four of the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Bilimora, while the operator, who sustained severe head injury, was referred to a hospital in Surat," he said.

The police rushed to the site and took steps to prevent a stampede at the crowded fair, Gohil said. An investigation is also underway.