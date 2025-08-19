Five people including two children were severely injured after a high-rise spinning ride crashed at a crowded temple fair in Gujarat's Navsari district.

Five people including two children were severely injured after a high-rise spinning ride crashed at a crowded temple fair in Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Sunday at a fair organised in the premises of a temple at Bilimora town, Deputy Superintendent of Police B V Gohil said.

A 32-seater high-rise spinning ride came crashing down, injuring two children, two women and the operator, he said.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

"Eight and nine people were sitting in the ride, of which five sustained injuries. Four of the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Bilimora, while the operator, who sustained severe head injury, was referred to a hospital in Surat," he said.

The police rushed to the site and took steps to prevent a stampede at the crowded fair, Gohil said. An investigation is also underway.