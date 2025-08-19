A woman guest at the tony K's Charcoal restaurant in Piplod discovered a mobile phone hidden in a toilet exhaust fan there on Sunday evening and even found a video of herself recorded on it.

In a shocking incident, a woman guest found a mobile phone discreetly tucked inside the exhaust fan of the restroom at K's Charcoal restaurant in Piplod on Sunday evening. She even found a disturbing video of herself recorded on it. She immediately alerted her friend, who helped retrieve the device. Upon checking the phone, the woman discovered her own footage captured. Without delay, she went to Umra police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Acting swiftly, police traced the phone back to its owner - Surendra Rana (30), a sweeper employed at the restaurant for the past three years. He was promptly arrested, and investigators seized two mobile phones from his possession.

A senior police official said, “We seized another phone from him. On checking both phones, we have found four videos recorded in this manner. We have sent both phones for technical analysis and are ascertaining for how long he had been doing this. We are also probing if he forwarded or sold videos to anyone.”

In the aftermath, the restaurant management issued a public apology, expressing regret over the incident that has left its patrons shaken.

"K's Charcoal is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent incident. We sincerely regret and strongly condemn this act, which goes against the trust and values we stand for. The management, owners, and even our families use the same facilities. We are now initiating a fresh, thorough screening of every individual staff member. To reassure our guests, we have also taken the decision to temporarily close the restaurant until these safety measures are completed," the restaurant said.