Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert for next 3 days

An orange alert for moderate to heavy rain has been sounded for Delhi for three days beginning June 30 while conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into some more parts of northern and central India in the next few days.

The nation's capital has experienced monsoon, and during the following three days, there will probably be significant rainfall in the area. Given the likelihood of significant rainfall over the next several days, the Met Department has issued an orange signal for Delhi.

It has been raining in the nation's capital for the last two days, and for the next week, there should be moderate to severe downpours. The IMD predicts that there will likely be a lot of rain over Delhi on June 30 and July 1.

It rained on Saturday morning in Delhi, particularly Burari and Rohini. The main meteorological station in the city, Safdarjung, reported 8.9 mm of rain on Saturday between 2:30 and 5:30 pm, while Lodhi Road recorded 12.6 mm. These figures are from the Met Department.

According to the IMD, moderate rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 7.6 and 35.5 mm in a day, and heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day. The IMD issues four colour-coded warnings — “green” (no action needed), “yellow” (watch and stay updated), “orange” (be prepared) and “red” (take action).

The IMD reports that the highest temperature on Saturday was 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees below average. The lowest temperature that was recorded in the city was 28 degrees Celsius.

On the first day of heavy rain this season, Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the most for a June since 1936. This amounts to one-third of the city's entire monsoon rainfall. Given that Delhi receives about 650 mm of rain throughout the monsoon season, meteorologists speculated that these may be exceptional weather occurrences.

