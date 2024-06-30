Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert for next 3 days

    An orange alert for moderate to heavy rain has been sounded for Delhi for three days beginning June 30 while conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into some more parts of northern and central India in the next few days.
     

    Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert for next 3 days gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    The nation's capital has experienced monsoon, and during the following three days, there will probably be significant rainfall in the area. Given the likelihood of significant rainfall over the next several days, the Met Department has issued an orange signal for Delhi.

    It has been raining in the nation's capital for the last two days, and for the next week, there should be moderate to severe downpours. The IMD predicts that there will likely be a lot of rain over Delhi on June 30 and July 1.

    It rained on Saturday morning in Delhi, particularly Burari and Rohini. The main meteorological station in the city, Safdarjung, reported 8.9 mm of rain on Saturday between 2:30 and 5:30 pm, while Lodhi Road recorded 12.6 mm. These figures are from the Met Department.

    According to the IMD, moderate rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 7.6 and 35.5 mm in a day, and heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day. The IMD issues four colour-coded warnings — “green” (no action needed), “yellow” (watch and stay updated), “orange” (be prepared) and “red” (take action).

    The IMD reports that the highest temperature on Saturday was 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees below average. The lowest temperature that was recorded in the city was 28 degrees Celsius.

    On the first day of heavy rain this season, Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the most for a June since 1936. This amounts to one-third of the city's entire monsoon rainfall. Given that Delhi receives about 650 mm of rain throughout the monsoon season, meteorologists speculated that these may be exceptional weather occurrences.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: ED attaches CPIM deposits Rs 73 lakh in Karuvannur case anr

    Kerala: ED attaches CPI(M) deposits in Karuvannur case

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge june 30 2024; Report anr

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge; Report

    Match was historic PM Modi applauds Team India after clinching T20 World Cup 2024 title 'in style' (WATCH) snt

    'Match was historic': PM Modi applauds Team India after clinching T20 World Cup 2024 title 'in style' (WATCH)

    Uttar Pradesh govt suspends six officials following Ram Path waterlogging, road cave-ins in Ayodhya AJR

    Uttar Pradesh govt suspends six officials following Ram Path waterlogging, road cave-ins in Ayodhya

    Punjab police release sketch of suspected terrorist near Pathankot border vkp

    Punjab police release sketch of suspicious terrorist spotted near Pathankot border

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD price today, June 30: Price of 8 gm sees slight increase ATG

    Kolkata GOLD price today, June 30: Price of 8 gm sees slight increase

    Kerala: ED attaches CPIM deposits Rs 73 lakh in Karuvannur case anr

    Kerala: ED attaches CPI(M) deposits in Karuvannur case

    Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3: Prabhas starrer shatters records ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3: Prabhas starrer shatters records

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge june 30 2024; Report anr

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge; Report

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH] ATG

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon