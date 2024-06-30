 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3: Prabhas starrer shatters records

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, has achieved remarkable success at the box-office

Image credits: IMDb

Day 3 collections

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide (gross) on its third day

Image credits: Social Media

Collections

The film has achieved remarkable success in India, collecting approximately Rs 220 crore in just three days, with significant contributions from Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil screenings

Image credits: Social Media

Breaking Records

Kalki 2898 AD made history by becoming third biggest opener in Indian cinema, earning Rs 191 crore globally on its first day, surpassing records set by KGF 2, Salaar, Leo, Jawan

Image credits: Social Media

Storyline

The movie draws inspiration from Mahabharat and follows four central characters, including a pregnant woman, an immortal protector, a villain, and a bounty hunter

Image credits: Social Media

Characters

Deepika Padukone plays Sumathi, who carries the 10th avatar of Vishnu; Amitabh Bachchan is Ashwatthama, tasked with protecting her; Kamal Haasan is Supreme Yaskin, the villain

Image credits: Social Media

Projected earnings

Kalki 2898 AD's strong box office performance is expected to continue, with projections indicating substantial earnings on Sunday, further solidifying its status as a major hit

Image credits: Social Media

Star- Studded cast

The film's blend of a star-studded cast, engaging storyline, and impressive box office numbers make it a standout success in contemporary Indian cinema, drawing widespread acclaim

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One