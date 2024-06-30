Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH]

    Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India's emotional T20 World Cup victory against South Africa, highlighting her daughter Vamika's concern for the players who were seen crying. Anushka shared this on Instagram, expressing pride in India's achievement after 17 years

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

    Anushka Sharma gave an emotional shout-out to Team India after their victory against South Africa, securing the T20 World Cup trophy. Following the triumph, Anushka shared on Instagram that their daughter, Vamika, was concerned for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and the other team members who were seen crying after the win. India clinched the T20 World Cup title for the first time in 17 years, leading to an outpouring of emotions from the players.

    Anushka posted pictures of the heartfelt celebration, expressing her daughter’s worry about whether the players had someone to hug them during their emotional moment. She mentioned that their daughter Vamika's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV. Anushka assured her daughter that the players were hugged by 1.5 billion people and called the victory a phenomenal achievement.

    Shortly after, a viral video showed Virat Kohli speaking to his children, Vamika and Akaay, and his wife Anushka via a video call after winning the T20 World Cup. An emotional Virat was seen making faces to cheer his kids while talking to Anushka. In the match, Virat had scored 76 runs off 59 balls, helping India achieve a total of 176 runs.

    After the match, Virat announced his retirement from T20 cricket. He stated that it was his last T20 World Cup and that this was exactly what they wanted to achieve. He reflected on how one day a player might feel like they can’t score, and then something great happens, attributing it to the occasion and the "now or never" kind of situation. He emphasized that it was his last T20 game playing for India and that they wanted to lift the cup.

    ALSO READ: 'Kalki 2898 AD' box office Day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film earns Rs 54 crore, aims for Rs 150 crore

    Virat further added that his retirement was an open secret and that it was not something he would have hidden even if they had lost. He acknowledged that it was time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 8:21 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH VIDEO: Asha Bhosle launches her biography 'Swarswamini Asha', Sonu Nigam washes and kisses her feet RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: Asha Bhosle launches her biography 'Swarswamini Asha', Sonu Nigam washes and kisses her feet

    Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones

    Photos Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding RBA

    (Photos) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding

    Why is a complaint filed against Vashu Bhagnani? What are the dues he needs to settled? RKK

    Why is a complaint filed against Vashu Bhagnani? What are the dues he needs to settled?

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge june 30 2024; Report anr

    Kerala on alert after H1N1, dengue cases surge; Report

    Twins with IVF? Understand the In Vitro Fertilization process for conceiving twins and more RBA

    Twins with IVF? Understand the In Vitro Fertilization process for conceiving twins and more

    What is Breast Cancer? Why is it common in women? RKK

    What is Breast Cancer? Why is it common in women?

    India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH) snt

    India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

    Thanks for priceless birthday gift MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph snt

    'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon