ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH]

Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India's emotional T20 World Cup victory against South Africa, highlighting her daughter Vamika's concern for the players who were seen crying. Anushka shared this on Instagram, expressing pride in India's achievement after 17 years

Anushka Sharma gave an emotional shout-out to Team India after their victory against South Africa, securing the T20 World Cup trophy. Following the triumph, Anushka shared on Instagram that their daughter, Vamika, was concerned for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and the other team members who were seen crying after the win. India clinched the T20 World Cup title for the first time in 17 years, leading to an outpouring of emotions from the players.

Anushka posted pictures of the heartfelt celebration, expressing her daughter’s worry about whether the players had someone to hug them during their emotional moment. She mentioned that their daughter Vamika's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV. Anushka assured her daughter that the players were hugged by 1.5 billion people and called the victory a phenomenal achievement.

Shortly after, a viral video showed Virat Kohli speaking to his children, Vamika and Akaay, and his wife Anushka via a video call after winning the T20 World Cup. An emotional Virat was seen making faces to cheer his kids while talking to Anushka. In the match, Virat had scored 76 runs off 59 balls, helping India achieve a total of 176 runs.

After the match, Virat announced his retirement from T20 cricket. He stated that it was his last T20 World Cup and that this was exactly what they wanted to achieve. He reflected on how one day a player might feel like they can’t score, and then something great happens, attributing it to the occasion and the "now or never" kind of situation. He emphasized that it was his last T20 game playing for India and that they wanted to lift the cup.

Virat further added that his retirement was an open secret and that it was not something he would have hidden even if they had lost. He acknowledged that it was time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward.

