No respite for Delhi as heatwave returns; Yellow alert issued as national capital sizzles at 47 Deg C

On Sunday, the MeT office issued a yellow notice, warning of a heatwave in isolated areas of Delhi. For weather alerts, the IMD employs four colour codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

Parts of Delhi were scorched by a heatwave on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 47 degrees Celsius and no relief in sight. The highest temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi was 43.9 degrees Celsius, compared to 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Mungeshpur had the highest maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees, making it the hottest spot in the city. The maximum temperatures in Sports Complex, Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, and Ridge were 46.9 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius, and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The temperature may increase higher because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a mostly clear sky for the next four to five days. The Met Office predicted an increase in rainfall activity over South Peninsular India from June 7. It forecasted heavy rain for Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the following five days.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts that temperatures across northwest and central India will be high. A heatwave is proclaimed when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius higher than average. According to the IMD, a severe heatwave is declared when the temperature deviates from normal by more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave is proclaimed when a region has a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius based on absolute recorded temperatures. A severe heatwave is called when the maximum temperature exceeds 47 degrees Celsius.

