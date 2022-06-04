Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert

    The weather office also added that the national capital would likely have clear skies during the day, with heatwave conditions in a few places. 

    Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was slightly higher than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach 44 degrees Celsius.

    The weather office added that the national capital would likely have clear skies during the day, with heatwave conditions in a few places. 

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of a heatwave in the capital's isolated areas. The temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may rise to 44 degrees Celsius.

    On Friday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, was 42.9 degrees Celsius.

    For weather warnings, the IMD employs four colour codes. The green colour code means no action is required, the yellow colour code means observing and staying informed, the orange colour code means being prepared, and the red colour code means taking action.

    "The heatwave has returned to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weathers.

    A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

    On Friday, the IMD predicted several parts of the country experienced heatwave conditions, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius in northern parts of west Rajasthan and eastern Vidarbha and some parts of the Bundelkhand region. The highest maximum temperature was 46.4 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur, Maharashtra's eastern Vidarbha region. Temperatures in other parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, exceeded 44-45 degrees Celsius.

    "The temperature has been rising since June 1," according to IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani, "but the heat wave is limited to a very narrow area, only a few districts such as Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad in south-east UP, and east Vidarbha."

    "There is no Western Disturbance, and the predominant wind direction is west, bringing heat from Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan is also experiencing temperatures of 45-46 degrees Celsius," he stated. The current heat wave is expected to last through June 5-6.

    Also Read: Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

    Also Read: Kerala to witness rainfall, no heatwave for next five days: IMD
     

    Also Read: Parts of India to witness light to moderate rainfall, No heatwave for next five days: IMD
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Maharashtra government orders increased testing, vaccine coverage - adt

    Maharashtra government orders increased testing, vaccine coverage

    Hyderabad Gangrape Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    Hyderabad Gangrape: Politician's son among 5 accused, arrest likely today

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionizing physics

    Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the physicist who revolutionized physics?

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage Know Indian Railways new rules details here gcw

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Karnataka's Srirangapatna tense over VHP's call for puja at Jamia mosque

    Sunil Chhetri comes up with a swift warning about his football future-ayh

    Sunil Chhetri comes up with a swift warning about his football future

    Netflix or Prime When and where will Vikram Samrat Prithviraj Major release on OTT drb

    Netflix or Prime? When and where will Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major release on OTT

    UEFA Nations League 2022-23, UNL: Louis Van Gaal questions Steven Bergwijns role with Tottenaham Hotspur-krn

    UEFA Nations League: Louis Van Gaal questions Steven Bergwijn's role with Tottenaham Hotspur

    NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra

    NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon