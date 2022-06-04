Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert

The weather office also added that the national capital would likely have clear skies during the day, with heatwave conditions in a few places.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was slightly higher than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach 44 degrees Celsius.

The weather office added that the national capital would likely have clear skies during the day, with heatwave conditions in a few places.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of a heatwave in the capital's isolated areas. The temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may rise to 44 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, was 42.9 degrees Celsius.

For weather warnings, the IMD employs four colour codes. The green colour code means no action is required, the yellow colour code means observing and staying informed, the orange colour code means being prepared, and the red colour code means taking action.

"The heatwave has returned to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weathers.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

On Friday, the IMD predicted several parts of the country experienced heatwave conditions, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius in northern parts of west Rajasthan and eastern Vidarbha and some parts of the Bundelkhand region. The highest maximum temperature was 46.4 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur, Maharashtra's eastern Vidarbha region. Temperatures in other parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, exceeded 44-45 degrees Celsius.

"The temperature has been rising since June 1," according to IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani, "but the heat wave is limited to a very narrow area, only a few districts such as Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad in south-east UP, and east Vidarbha."

"There is no Western Disturbance, and the predominant wind direction is west, bringing heat from Pakistan. As a result, Pakistan is also experiencing temperatures of 45-46 degrees Celsius," he stated. The current heat wave is expected to last through June 5-6.

