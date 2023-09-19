Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heartwarming train exchange! Man's cookie gesture to artist leads to unexpected response - WATCH

    A heartwarming train journey moment where strangers exchanged kindness and art goes viral on Instagram, showcasing the beauty of human connections.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    On a recent train journey, a heartwarming act of kindness took place, capturing the essence of human connection and generosity. In a video shared on Instagram by the popular artist @thejus_arts, two strangers on a train shared a beautiful moment that left smiles all around. The video has garnered over 14.7 million views and 1.5 million likes.

    In the video, a bespectacled man spontaneously offered cookies to the artist. In a delightful twist, the artist decided to express his gratitude in a unique way – by creating a portrait of the generous cookie-giver. The exchange was filled with warmth and camaraderie, exemplifying the beauty of human interactions.

    The caption accompanying the video read, "He gave me cookies. See what I have given to him," emphasizing the unexpected joy that can result from simple acts of kindness.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Thejus (@thejus_arts)

    The video quickly garnered an outpouring of comments and reactions, with many viewers expressing their appreciation for the heartwarming moment. One user commented, "He got a precious gift in return; it looks like a scene out of a good movie." Another user reflected, "This is the hope which makes us believe that this planet is still livable," while another summed it up with, "This video gave a heartfelt smile on my face!"

    In a world filled with hustle and bustle, this touching encounter serves as a reminder of the power of small gestures and the profound impact they can have on our lives.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
