    Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, team ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple to offer prayers

    The mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

    Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch, team ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple to offer prayers
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch Chandrayaan-3 on Friday (July 14), its third lunar exploration mission, from Sriharikota. This milestone event will position India as the fourth nation to successfully land its spacecraft on the moon's surface, showcasing the country's expertise in executing safe and gentle landings on the lunar terrain.

    In preparation for the mission, the ISRO has conducted a comprehensive 24-hour "launch rehearsal," meticulously simulating the complete launch preparation and process. This rigorous exercise ensures that all aspects of the mission are thoroughly tested and ready for the actual launch, affirming the organization's commitment to precision and success in its lunar exploration endeavors.

    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties

    ISRO has said that the mission is slated to be launched at 2:35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

    On Thursday morning, a team of ISRO scientists team arrived at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers.

    It can be seen that this will be ISRO follow-up attempt after Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019. The mission failed after the Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon during the early hours.

    The mission follows Chandrayaan-2 where scientists aim to demonstrate various capabilities including reaching the orbit of the moon, making a soft-landing on the lunar surface using a lander, and a rover coming out of the lander to study the surface of the moon.

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Scientists have outlined the trajectory of the upcoming mission, stating that approximately 16 minutes after the scheduled 2:35 pm lift-off on Friday, the propulsion module will separate from the rocket. Following this, the module is anticipated to orbit the Earth for approximately 5-6 cycles, following an elliptical path. The closest point to Earth during this orbit will be approximately 170 km, while the farthest point will be about 36,500 km. As it moves through these cycles, the propulsion module will gradually progress towards the intended lunar orbit.

    On Wednesday, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that the launch of Chandrayaan -3 will raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the United States.

    "I have the confidence to say that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 is going to raise the level of India's international collaborations including that between India and the US," MoS Jitendra Singh said.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties

    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties

