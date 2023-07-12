Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka, stating that the state was becoming a safe haven for criminals and crime under Rahul Gandhi's Congress government. Citing the recent brutal killing of the Jain monk Muni Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology tore into the Congress government for not being able to instil a sense of security and confidence among the people.

"It is shocking that Karnataka, just in a few months, has gone under Rahul Gandhi's Congress government to becoming a safe haven for criminals and crimes. This recent brutal murder of Jain Muni, Acharya Kamakumar Nandi from Chikodi in Belgaum, is shocking. The Jain Munis are known for their non-violence and service to communities and society, and for somebody like him -- a gentle person from a very gentle religion who preaches non-violence -- to be brutally murdered in this fashion and the police and the government swinging into action only after repeated protests of the BJP shows that Karnataka is surely becoming a safe haven for criminals," the minister said.

While praising the prompt action taken by the police in the Jain monk's murder, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ruled out a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation as sought by the Opposition.

The Union Minister reflected upon the brutal murder of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm in broad daylight in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He also touched upon the killing of a member of the 'Yuva Brigade' during a clash between two groups of youths during the 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations in Mysuru.

"It is shocking! A question should be asked... what is happening to Karnataka? In Bengaluru, in an Internet company, people are hacked to death. A police constable is raped by her colleague. And a Yuva brigade member is killed... All this is almost like a rampant unleashing or vested interest... suddenly there is a feeling that Karnataka is a safe haven," Chandrasekhar said.

He further said, "This type of appeasement politics... Congress is creating a safe haven for criminals, and it is really pitiful and painful to see that a state that had slowly become law-abiding over the last three years under BJP is now being allowed to become a centre for these kinds of violent brutal crimes."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators had staged a dharna, highlighting their concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka. They even called for the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara.