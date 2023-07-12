Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka, stating that the state was becoming a safe haven for criminals and crime under Rahul Gandhi's Congress government. Citing the recent brutal killing of the Jain monk Muni Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology tore into the Congress government for not being able to instil a sense of security and confidence among the people.
     

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

    "It is shocking that Karnataka, just in a few months, has gone under Rahul Gandhi's Congress government to becoming a safe haven for criminals and crimes. This recent brutal murder of Jain Muni, Acharya Kamakumar Nandi from Chikodi in Belgaum, is shocking. The Jain Munis are known for their non-violence and service to communities and society, and for somebody like him -- a gentle person from a very gentle religion who preaches non-violence -- to be brutally murdered in this fashion and the police and the government swinging into action only after repeated protests of the BJP shows that Karnataka is surely becoming a safe haven for criminals," the minister said.

    While praising the prompt action taken by the police in the Jain monk's murder, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ruled out a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation as sought by the Opposition.

    The Union Minister reflected upon the brutal murder of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm in broad daylight in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He also touched upon the killing of a member of the 'Yuva Brigade' during a clash between two groups of youths during the 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations in Mysuru.

    "It is shocking! A question should be asked... what is happening to Karnataka? In Bengaluru, in an Internet company, people are hacked to death. A police constable is raped by her colleague. And a Yuva brigade member is killed... All this is almost like a rampant unleashing or vested interest... suddenly there is a feeling that Karnataka is a safe haven," Chandrasekhar said.

    He further said, "This type of appeasement politics... Congress is creating a safe haven for criminals, and it is really pitiful and painful to see that a state that had slowly become law-abiding over the last three years under BJP is now being allowed to become a centre for these kinds of violent brutal crimes."

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators had staged a dharna, highlighting their concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka. They even called for the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Revealed: What's causing accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Cloud seeding to be done over Karnataka's Haveri after Monsoon shortfall vkp

    Cloud seeding to be done over Karnataka's Haveri after Monsoon shortfall

    High vegetable prices affect Anganwadi centres in Karnataka vkp

    High vegetable prices affect Anganwadi centres in Karnataka

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops vkp

    Know what causes traffic in Bengaluru? Your suggestion can get you coffee with traffic cops

    Recent Stories

    Tesla 'Project 42', a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, sparks internal probe: Report snt

    Tesla's 'Project 42', a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, sparks internal probe: Report

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, France steps up security for Bastille Day celebrations after recent violence snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, France steps up security for Bastille Day celebrations after recent violence

    Here are 7 romantic ways to surprise your spouse on your anniversary ADC EIA

    Here are 7 romantic ways to surprise your spouse on your anniversary

    Here are 7 ways to be punctual for any meeting ADC EIA

    Here are 7 ways to be punctual for any meeting

    5 Popular Corn based snacks to spice up your Monsoons vma eai

    5 Popular Corn based snacks to spice up your Monsoons

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon