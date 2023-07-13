Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties

    Prime Minister Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade and also hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to take forward the bilateral cooperation in a range of key areas, including defence, space, trade and investment.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 13) embarked on a two-day visit to France in a bid to boost bilateral defence ties. It is reportedly said that even before PM Modi embarked on his visit, the ground had already been laid for the procurement of 26 new Rafale fighter jets for the Indian navy, while clinching a big-ticket deal for joint manufacture of an aircraft engine in India.   

    During a media briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra expressed that the forthcoming visit of the prime minister to France would be highly significant, emphasizing its substantial nature and its potential to establish a new standard for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    While refraining from providing specific details, Kwatra conveyed the expectation of a fruitful and impactful visit that would strengthen the bilateral relations between India and France.

    "The visit of the prime minister to France would be both rich in substance and in form and we would believe that it would set a new benchmark for our strategic partnership in years ahead," Kwatra said.

    During the annual Bastille Day parade, a contingent comprising 269 members from the Indian tri-services will participate. Notably, alongside French jets, three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force will also be part of the flypast, showcasing the close collaboration between the two nations.

    PM Modi's itinerary includes meetings with key French officials such as Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate, and Élisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France. Additionally, he is scheduled to address an event for the Indian community at La Seine Musicale on Thursday, further strengthening ties between the two countries.

    Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi, where he will engage in discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates. These talks will focus on advancing bilateral relations in crucial areas such as energy, food security, fintech, and defense, highlighting the commitment to deepening cooperation between India and the UAE.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
