'Have a great 2023...' PM Modi, Prez Murmu, other leaders greet nation on New Year

2023 New Year: As the world ushers into a new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Murmu and others extended their wishes and greet people. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."

In his greeting to the country on the first day of the New Year 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wish for the next years to be "full with happiness and success" as the globe said goodbye to 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."

All people and Indians abroad received warm wishes from President Droupadi Murmu. She wrote on social media: “May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra to wish everyone a happy new year and said, “it is expected that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love."

People were spotted in large numbers on New Year's Eve everywhere from popular tourist destinations like Mussoorie in Uttarakhand and Manali in Himachal Pradesh to centres like Koramangala, MG Road, and Brigade Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Delhi's Connaught Place.