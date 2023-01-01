Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Have a great 2023...' PM Modi, Prez Murmu, other leaders greet nation on New Year

    2023 New Year: As the world ushers into a new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Murmu and others extended their wishes and greet people. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."
     

    Have a great 2023 PM Modi Prez Murmu other leaders greet nation on New Year gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    In his greeting to the country on the first day of the New Year 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wish for the next years to be "full with happiness and success" as the globe said goodbye to 2022.

    Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, “have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health."

    All people and Indians abroad received warm wishes from President Droupadi Murmu. She wrote on social media: “May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation."

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra to wish everyone a happy new year and said, “it is expected that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love."

    People were spotted in large numbers on New Year's Eve everywhere from popular tourist destinations like Mussoorie in Uttarakhand and Manali in Himachal Pradesh to centres like Koramangala, MG Road, and Brigade Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Delhi's Connaught Place.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPIDown trends as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022 AJR

    #UPIDown trends on Twitter as users unable to make payments on New Year's Eve 2022

    BJP will contest 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections alone Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    'BJP will contest 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections alone': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding AJR

    Former JNU student Umar Khalid returns to Delhi's Tihar Jail after attending sister's wedding

    Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries AJR

    Ahead of EC's delimitation deadline, Assam merges 4 districts; redraws boundaries

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    Restaurants and bars in Delhi's five and four star hotels set to operate 24x7

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal first look OUT: Here's are 5 reasons to watch this Bollywood film RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal first look OUT: Here's are 5 reasons to watch this Bollywood film

    Yearend 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to Bhuvneshwar Kumar - How Team India fares in T20Is-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to Bhuvneshwar Kumar - How Team India fares in T20Is

    Happy New Year 2023: Images, greetings, quotes and status to share on Facebook, WhatsApp on January 1 RBA

    Happy New Year 2023: Images, greetings, quotes and status to share on Facebook, WhatsApp on January 1

    Numerology Prediction for January 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 1, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Gemini, Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 1, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Virgo; be careful Gemini, Leo

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon