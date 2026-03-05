The Madhya Pradesh government has established a 24x7 control room at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi to help its residents in Middle Eastern countries. CM Mohan Yadav announced the helpline to ensure the safe return of citizens.

Madhya Pradesh Establishes Helpline for Citizens in Middle East

The Government of Madhya Pradesh established a 24x7 control room at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi to assist residents of the state currently stranded in Middle Eastern countries. In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government is in constant contact with the central government to ensure the safe return of Madhya Pradesh citizens. He appealed to the citizens of the state to contact the control room's helpline numbers to avoid any emergency situations. "A 24x7 control room has been established at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi, to assist residents of Madhya Pradesh who have gone to Middle East Asian countries for studies, jobs, business, tourism, etc. We are in constant contact with the central government for the safe return of Madhya Pradesh citizens. My appeal to the citizens of the state is that they can contact the control room's helpline numbers to avoid any emergency situation," said Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh Control Room Contact Details

Residents and their families can reach out for assistance through the provided contact details. They can call the control room at 011-26772005, send a message via WhatsApp to 9818963273, or contact the team by email at mphelpdeskgulf@gmail.com.

Telangana's Similar Initiative

Earlier, the Government of Telangana also received more than 200 enquiries from its citizens through a similar 24x7 control room established at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi. The Government mentioned that most enquiries relate to travel disruptions, safety concerns, and requests for guidance regarding coordination with the concerned Indian Embassies.

The Control Room is providing necessary assistance, facilitating communication, and extending support in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the respective Indian Missions. Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan remain in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure timely information and appropriate support to Telangana citizens, wherever required.

Telangana Control Room Contact Details

For those seeking support, Telangana citizens in the Middle East and their families in Telangana are encouraged to reach out to the 24x7 Control Room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi. Dedicated assistance is available through Vandana Barua at +91 9871999044, C H Chakravarthi at +91 9958322143, Javed Husain at +91 9910014749, and Rakshit Naik at +91 9643723157. (ANI)