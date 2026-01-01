A 17-year-old girl, Lekhana, was found dead at her home in Bengaluru. Sources say academic failure and ongoing family disputes contributed to her mental stress. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

A heartbreaking incident has been reported from Manjunath Nagar near Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru, where a 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide, reportedly driven by emotional distress arising from family disputes, lack of parental affection, and academic setbacks. The tragic death of Lekhana (17) has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, once again drawing attention to the mental health struggles faced by adolescents amid family instability.

Found Hanging At Home

Lekhana was found hanging at her residence on Wednesday afternoon while her mother was away at work. The tragedy came to light when her mother returned home in the evening. With the help of local residents, Lekhana was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Her body was later shifted to the KIMS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Academic Setback And Emotional Distress

Sources said Lekhana had recently failed her Class 10 examinations and had been staying at home for the past few months. The academic setback reportedly added to her emotional stress. Alongside this, frequent quarrels between her parents and prolonged family discord further affected her mental well-being.

Neighbours and relatives said the teenager often appeared withdrawn and emotionally vulnerable, struggling with feelings of loneliness and neglect.

Family Dispute And Separation Of Parents

Lekhana’s parents are natives of Nagamangala in Mandya district and had moved to Bengaluru for employment. However, for the past two to three years, the couple had reportedly been living separately due to marital discord. While the father lived elsewhere, Lekhana stayed with her mother.

Her mother works at a private supermarket. Initially, the mother and daughter lived in a rented house in Srinagar. About 15 to 20 days ago, they shifted to another rented house in Manjunath Nagar, Hosakerehalli.

Death Note Reveals Inner Pain

In a note found at the scene, Lekhana reportedly expressed her emotional pain and sense of abandonment. She stated that she was not receiving her parents’ love, felt lonely, and held herself responsible for her decision. The contents of the note reflect the deep emotional distress she was experiencing.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said Lekhana was under severe mental stress due to academic failure on one hand and ongoing family disputes on the other. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the C.K. Achukattu police station, and a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain all the circumstances surrounding the incident.