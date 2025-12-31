CBSE has disciplined 2 schools for severe safety lapses. A Gurugram school’s affiliation was suspended for operating on an unsecured, shared campus. In Jaipur, a school’s affiliation was cancelled following a student’s suicide.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken stringent disciplinary actions against two private schools for serious violations of safety and affiliation norms, underscoring its commitment to student welfare and compliance with regulatory standards.

In Gurugram, CBSE has suspended the affiliation of G D Goenka High School in Sohna for the 2026–27 academic year after an inspection revealed significant breaches in campus safety and infrastructure norms.

The board found that the school was operating in a shared campus with two other educational institutions and even a university programme on the same premises without proper demarcation or a secure boundary wall.

CBSE warned that such arrangements expose students to potential risks, including bullying, harassment, and unwanted interactions with outsiders, and mandated that the school disengage all other institutions and establish exclusive facilities for its students before affiliation can be restored.

In Jaipur, CBSE cancelled the affiliation of a school following the suicide of a Class 4 student on November 1, after determining “grave, flagrant and wilful non-compliance” with mandatory child safety norms.

According to the board’s inquiry, the school lacked essential safety measures such as adequate CCTV surveillance, safety grills on upper floors, a functional counselling mechanism, anti-bullying systems, and effective grievance redressal.

The committee also noted that parents’ repeated complaints about bullying went unaddressed, reflecting systemic failure and negligence.

CBSE has permitted students in Classes 10 and 12 at the Jaipur school to appear for board exams in the current session, while those in lower or middle classes will be shifted to other schools.

The cancelled affiliation will only be reconsidered once the institution fully complies with child safety and infrastructure requirements as per CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws.

These actions send a clear message of zero tolerance for violations that jeopardise student safety, highlighting the board’s focus on enforcing rigorous standards across affiliated schools.