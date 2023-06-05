Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has minor wrestler withdrawn case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan? Her father calls it fake news

    According to media reports, the minor's father and grandfather were also present when she took her statement back two days ago in the Patiala House Court. However, the wrestler's father termed speculation on social media about the withdrawal of the case as fake news.

    Has minor wrestler withdrawn case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan? Her father calls it fake news
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    The father of the minor wrestler, who claimed that Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, has denied media reports that she had taken back her statement against the BJP MP.

    According to media reports, the minor's father and grandfather were also present when she took her statement back two days ago in the Patiala House Court. The reports also claimed police investigation had found that the wrestler was not a minor.

    However, the wrestler's father termed speculations on social media about the withdrawal of the case as fake news. He further said that he stood by the allegations against the WFI chief.

    In the FIR, the girl had claimed that Brij Bhushan pulled her towards him and pressed her shoulder very hard and then intentionally slipped his hand under her shoulder. Turning his hand on her body, he allegedly said, 'you support me, I will support you. Stay in touch with me.'

    She had further alleged that when she strongly objected to Brij Bhushan, the WFI chief allegedly told her that Asian Championship trials were going to be held soon and since she was not cooperating with him, she would have to face the consequences. 

    This development comes as a major setback for the wrestlers who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Saturday evening at his Delhi home. Sources reveal that the meeting, which commenced at 11 pm and lasted for over an hour, was attended by Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

    During the meeting, the wrestlers expressed their demand for an impartial investigation and swift action against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

    According to reports, Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law applies equally to everyone and stated, "Let the law take its own course."

    Following the expiration of their five-day ultimatum for action against the chief of the wrestling federation, the protesting wrestlers had requested a meeting with Shah.

    In a previous announcement, the wrestlers, feeling that their protests against the wrestling federation chief had been largely disregarded, declared their intention to symbolically immerse their medals into the River Ganga in Haridwar.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Starting today: Fines for traffic violations detected on Kerala's AI cameras anr

    Starting today: Fines for traffic violations detected on Kerala's AI cameras

    Mission Arikomban accomplished! Tamil Nadu forest dept captures wild tusker after 2 tranquiliser shots

    Mission Arikomban accomplished! Tamil Nadu forest dept captures wild tusker after 2 tranquiliser shots

    Indian Army rejects social media videos of Assam Rifles-Manipur Police clash

    'Baseless and a lie...' Indian Army rejects social media videos of Assam Rifles-Manipur Police clash

    Odisha train accident: 51 hours later, both Up and Down Railway lines restored

    Odisha train accident: 51 hours later, both Up and Down Railway lines restored (WATCH)

    Bridge portion did not collapse, it was planned demolision: Bihar govt after outrage over viral videos

    Bridge portion did not collapse, it was planned demolition: Bihar govt after outrage over viral videos

    Recent Stories

    Nepal Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' gets warm welcome in Indore

    Nepal Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' gets warm welcome in Indore

    Abishek Ambareesh, Aviva Bidapa wedding: Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu arrive at the venue RBA

    Abhishek Ambareesh, Aviva Bidapa wedding: Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu arrive at the venue

    Starting today: Fines for traffic violations detected on Kerala's AI cameras anr

    Starting today: Fines for traffic violations detected on Kerala's AI cameras

    Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: A look at the most controversial quotes of the legendary Swedish superstar osf

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: 16 most controversial quotes of the legendary Swedish superstar

    Mission Arikomban accomplished! Tamil Nadu forest dept captures wild tusker after 2 tranquiliser shots

    Mission Arikomban accomplished! Tamil Nadu forest dept captures wild tusker after 2 tranquiliser shots

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon