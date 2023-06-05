Has minor wrestler withdrawn case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan? Her father calls it fake news

According to media reports, the minor's father and grandfather were also present when she took her statement back two days ago in the Patiala House Court. However, the wrestler's father termed speculation on social media about the withdrawal of the case as fake news.

The father of the minor wrestler, who claimed that Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, has denied media reports that she had taken back her statement against the BJP MP.

According to media reports, the minor's father and grandfather were also present when she took her statement back two days ago in the Patiala House Court. The reports also claimed police investigation had found that the wrestler was not a minor.

However, the wrestler's father termed speculations on social media about the withdrawal of the case as fake news. He further said that he stood by the allegations against the WFI chief.

In the FIR, the girl had claimed that Brij Bhushan pulled her towards him and pressed her shoulder very hard and then intentionally slipped his hand under her shoulder. Turning his hand on her body, he allegedly said, 'you support me, I will support you. Stay in touch with me.'

She had further alleged that when she strongly objected to Brij Bhushan, the WFI chief allegedly told her that Asian Championship trials were going to be held soon and since she was not cooperating with him, she would have to face the consequences.

This development comes as a major setback for the wrestlers who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Saturday evening at his Delhi home. Sources reveal that the meeting, which commenced at 11 pm and lasted for over an hour, was attended by Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

During the meeting, the wrestlers expressed their demand for an impartial investigation and swift action against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

According to reports, Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law applies equally to everyone and stated, "Let the law take its own course."

Following the expiration of their five-day ultimatum for action against the chief of the wrestling federation, the protesting wrestlers had requested a meeting with Shah.

In a previous announcement, the wrestlers, feeling that their protests against the wrestling federation chief had been largely disregarded, declared their intention to symbolically immerse their medals into the River Ganga in Haridwar.