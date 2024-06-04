Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress is contesting on 9 Lok Sabha seats, while AAP 1 - Kurukshetra. Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is contesting all 10 seats. 

    Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 full list of winning candidates
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    In Haryana, the NDA is in the lead in four seats while the INDIA Bloc is leading in six. In Haryana, the BJP, Congress, and JJP are competing for 10 Lok Sabha seats. The saffron party had secured all ten seats in 2019. This time around, the INDIA bloc's Congress and AAP have teamed up to run together.

    Check full list of winning candidates, their seats and political parties: 

    1. Ambala     
    2. Kurukshetra      
    3. Sirsa      
    4. Hisar      
    5. Karnal     
    6. Sonipat     
    7. Rohtak     
    8. Bhiwani–Mahendragarh     
    9. Gurgaon     
    10. Faridabad 

    Nine Lok Sabha seats are up for election; AAP is running for one, in Kurukshetra. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, is running for all ten seats. The JJP split from the BJP prior to the parliamentary elections due to disagreements over seat-sharing.

    While Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray, the main contest is between the BJP and Congress-AAP. 

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
