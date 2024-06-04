Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress is contesting on 9 Lok Sabha seats, while AAP 1 - Kurukshetra. Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is contesting all 10 seats.

In Haryana, the NDA is in the lead in four seats while the INDIA Bloc is leading in six. In Haryana, the BJP, Congress, and JJP are competing for 10 Lok Sabha seats. The saffron party had secured all ten seats in 2019. This time around, the INDIA bloc's Congress and AAP have teamed up to run together.

Check full list of winning candidates, their seats and political parties:

Ambala Kurukshetra Sirsa Hisar Karnal Sonipat Rohtak Bhiwani–Mahendragarh Gurgaon Faridabad

Nine Lok Sabha seats are up for election; AAP is running for one, in Kurukshetra. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, is running for all ten seats. The JJP split from the BJP prior to the parliamentary elections due to disagreements over seat-sharing.

While Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray, the main contest is between the BJP and Congress-AAP.

