Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp/Facebook greetings to share with your family and friends

    Haryana Formation Day is celebrated across the state and is a state holiday. Government agencies, corporations, and social organisations plan many events and cultural programmes to commemorate the day.
     

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp/Facebook greetings to share with your family and friends - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Every year on November 1, Haryana Formation Day is observed. It marked the formation of Haryana as an independent state in 1966. Haryana was a part of Punjab before the formation of the state based on language. The day is a state holiday, and residents celebrate the day with various cultural events. People also exchange greetings via Whatsapp and other messaging services. We have compiled some wishes, quotes, geetings to share with your family and friends:

    1) Haryana is both an industrial and an agricultural state. Let us work together to make it a better place. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

    2) Thousands of years of history and diverse cultural heritage. Take pride in being a Haryanavi. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

    3) Haryana has an inspirational spirit. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

    4) There is much to learn about Haryana's culture and history, and today is the day to do so. Everyone, Happy Haryana Day 2022.

    5) Let us work together to make this state better every day. Congratulations on Haryana Day 2022.

    6) Happy Haryana Day! As our state was founded on this auspicious day, we must celebrate it with zeal.

    7) Let us salute the state of Haryana and its great leaders. Happy Haryana Day 2022. 

    8) Keep the culture and traditions this state has instilled in you. Congratulations on Haryana Day 2022.

    9) Haryana means "Land of Gods," and there are certainly Gods who live on our auspicious land. On the occasion of Haryana Day, best wishes to everyone.

    10) Haryana is one state that has made significant contributions to both the Indian army and Indian athletes, and we are proud of it. Haryana Day greetings.

    Also Read: Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

    Also Read: Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Also Read: Terror attack foiled: Bag with explosives, 18 detonators found at Jammu Railway Station

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi AJR

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day - adt

    Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

    On Kerala Day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says, 'For creation of new state, peaceful social environment was crucial' - adt

    On Kerala Day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says, 'For creation of new state, peaceful social environment was crucial'

    Gujarat hospital repaired painted ahead of PM Modi visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured Congress shares pic gcw

    Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

    Recent Stories

    Drink these NOW to lose weight; detoxify your body post-festive season RBA

    Drink these NOW to lose weight; detoxify your body post-festive season

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi AJR

    'World feels proud of him': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praises Prime Minister Modi

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    PM Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023 Read official notice and other details here gcw

    CLAT 2024 exam to be held in December 2023; Read official notice and other details here

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Team India suffering because of MS Dhoni's lesson to the world?

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon