Haryana Formation Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp/Facebook greetings to share with your family and friends

Every year on November 1, Haryana Formation Day is observed. It marked the formation of Haryana as an independent state in 1966. Haryana was a part of Punjab before the formation of the state based on language. The day is a state holiday, and residents celebrate the day with various cultural events. People also exchange greetings via Whatsapp and other messaging services. We have compiled some wishes, quotes, geetings to share with your family and friends:

1) Haryana is both an industrial and an agricultural state. Let us work together to make it a better place. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

2) Thousands of years of history and diverse cultural heritage. Take pride in being a Haryanavi. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

3) Haryana has an inspirational spirit. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

4) There is much to learn about Haryana's culture and history, and today is the day to do so. Everyone, Happy Haryana Day 2022.

5) Let us work together to make this state better every day. Congratulations on Haryana Day 2022.

6) Happy Haryana Day! As our state was founded on this auspicious day, we must celebrate it with zeal.

7) Let us salute the state of Haryana and its great leaders. Happy Haryana Day 2022.

8) Keep the culture and traditions this state has instilled in you. Congratulations on Haryana Day 2022.

9) Haryana means "Land of Gods," and there are certainly Gods who live on our auspicious land. On the occasion of Haryana Day, best wishes to everyone.

10) Haryana is one state that has made significant contributions to both the Indian army and Indian athletes, and we are proud of it. Haryana Day greetings.

