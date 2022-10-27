Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Terror attack foiled: Bag with explosives, 18 detonators found at Jammu Railway Station

    The major tragedy was averted right after Union Minister Amit Shah addressed a 2-day Chintan Shivir at Haryana's Surajkund where he hailed the internal security mechanism of the country and said the security in Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant improvement since 2104.

    Police on Thursday found a suspicious bag near a taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station. According to SSP GRP Arif Rishu, the bag contained explosives and at least 18 detonators.

    Addressing the media, Rishu said, "We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized."

    According to police, the motive was to target the Jammu Railway station by planting explosives. At any given time, the footfall of people stands at hundreds at the railway station.

    Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Jammu Railway Station and the adjoining areas. As per reports, the bag was recovered while a drain at the station was being cleaned.

    The major tragedy was averted right after Union Minister Amit Shah addressed a 2-day Chintan Shivir at Haryana's Surajkund where he hailed the internal security mechanism of the country and said the security in Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant improvement since 2104.

    He also added that after the abrogation of Article 370, the terrorist activities in the disputed region has declined by 34%.

