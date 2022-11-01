Haryana Formation Day 2022: Know date, history, and significance of Haryana Day

Haryana Day is observed on November 1 to commemorate the state's separation from East Punjab in 1966. Haryana means 'God's land,' Hari means 'God,' and Ayana means 'home.' Haryana is now the 21st largest state in India out of 29.

Haryana is a northern Indian state, carved out from Punjab in 1966 due to linguistic differences. Haryana Foundation Day 2022 is a regional public holiday in the state, on November 1, on Tuesday. Haryana celebrates its formation and enormous cultural diversity on this day. Due to its balanced modernization and cultural heritage preservation, the renowned Indian state is one of the country's leading tourist destinations.

Haryana Day is observed on November 1 to commemorate the state's separation from East Punjab in 1966. Haryana means 'God's land,' Hari means 'God,' and Ayana means 'home.' Haryana is now the 21st largest state in India out of 29. It is also one of the most economically developed regions in South Asia. Therefore, Haryana Foundation Day provides the ideal opportunity for citizens to honour the state and celebrate its wealth and development.

About the history and significance of Haryana Formation Day:

Haryana became a state on November 1, 1966, with the passage of the Punjab Reorganisation Act. The Government of India established the Shah Commission in April of the same year, led by Justice JC Shah, to divide the existing state of Punjab and determine the boundaries of the new state of Haryana based on the languages spoken by the people. On May 31, the Committee recommended that the then-districts of Hisar, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Rohtak, and Kamal be incorporated into the new state of Haryana. Meanwhile, instead of splitting Chandigarh, the state capital of Punjab, the Committee's report made the city into a union territory that serves as the capital of both Haryana and Punjab. Thus, every year on November 1, people celebrate Haryana's birth by participating in public celebrations and celebrating the culture and traditions that define them today.

