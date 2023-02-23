Haryana Budget 2023: Old age pension hiked by Rs 250, no new tax to be levied

Haryana Budget 2023: CM Khattar has proposed raising the old age pension or social security pension by Rs 250 in a huge cheer for those over 60 and earning less than Rs 2 lakh per year. The state's elderly residents will now receive Rs 2,750 each month.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the State budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday. He proposed a state budget of Rs. 1,83,950 crore, an increase of 11.6% over the amended projections of Rs. 1,64,808 crore.

The CM estimated revenue receipt at Rs 1,09,122 crore in the budget estimates for 2023–2024, consisting of tax revenue of Rs 75,716 crore and non-tax revenue of Rs 12,651 crore. The budget calls for spending Rs 57,879 crore to create capital assets.

Also Read | 'Cancel case or face consequence': Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh supporters clash with police in Amritsar

In a big cheer for those above the age of 60 years and having an income less than Rs 2 lakh per annum, CM Khattar has proposed to increase the old age pension or social security pension by Rs 250. From April 1, 2023, elderly residents in the state will receive Rs. 2,750 per month, an increase from Rs. 2,500 per month. The scheme's 29.71 lakh recipients would gain from this.

Under the state's Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme, senior citizens of Haryana domicile in the age group of 60 years and above are given Old Age Samman Allowance.

The Haryana CM further stated that there is no plan to impose any new taxes while presenting the Budget 2023. He declared that no new taxation would be imposed in 2023–2024.

Also read: 'No restriction in Meghalaya, I eat beef too': State BJP chief Ernest Mawrie courts controversy

Meanwhile, he announced, the CM Fund, which provides cash assistance to women starting their own businesses or those who hail from families earning up to Rs 1.80 lakh annually. The government will give every female who enrols in a government programme Rs 2,500. It is with a household salary of up to Rs 3 lakh per year, he added. Khattar government also allocated Rs. 5,017 crore for public health, and debt repayment has been allocated Rs. 35,220 crore.

Also read: Congress president Kharge slams Centre on Pawan Khera's arrest, says 'India now a Hitlershahi'