Haridwar's Ganga draws attention for its deep blue waters as cleaning efforts intensify. Five STPs, 22 tapped drains and a drive removing over 100 tonnes of waste support the mission

The Ganga has been getting a lot of attention recently due to it appearing much cleaner. The river was previously known to be heavily polluted and is now showing signs of improvement. Due to consistent efforts to clean the river, the changes can be seen in Haridwar as well as across the world. The government of Uttarakhand led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have said the improvements are down to ongoing clean-up efforts and better sewage management.

The Namami Gange project has seen sewage treatment plants built and drains have been identified. There has also been a large scale clean-up during the closure of the river.

Namami Gange Project

Since the government of Dhami came into power there have been many steps taken to stop raw sewage going into the Ganga. Sewage treatment stations have been set up in cities along the river as well as its tributaries.

Drains from smaller areas have been linked to sewage treatment to help keep the water clean.

Haridwar Clean-Up

During the closure of the Ganga a special clean-up was organised in Haridwar. The district administration worked with multiple departments to help improve the area.

Religious groups, voluntary groups and business groups have all been involved. It has resulted in more than 100 tonnes of waste being removed.

Teams cleaned along the riverside and ghats removing a build up of plastic, left over puja items and old clothing.

Blue Water At Har Ki Pauri

On Diwali night the Ganga really stood out due to the full flow returning to the holy area of Har Ki Pauri after the closure. Due to the cleaner and deep blue water, many devotees and locals were drawn to the area. Now the authorities are working to maintain these changes by promoting awareness. Visitors and locals are encouraged to not litter in the river and keep the ghat clean.

Sewage Management Improvements

The Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam has been key in improving sewage management. All 22 drains into the Ganga in Haridwar have been identified and linked to sewage treatment.

There are 5 STP plants operating in the city with a total capacity of 145 MLD.

More improvements are also being made. A new STP is being built in Shivalik Nagar and 8 sewage pump stations are being built in various locations.

Ganga Conservation A Priority For Government

The Ganga is a symbol of faith and culture for India and is an important natural resource. CM Dhami said keeping the Ganga clean and flowing is a huge priority for the government.

He stressed the importance of getting the public involved to help preserve the river.