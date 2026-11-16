Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Chhath Puja in his hometown of Khatima, joining devotees at the Chhath Ghat to offer prayers and extending his warm wishes for the festival's conclusion on the day of Usha Arghya.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Chhath Puja at Khatima Chhath Ghat

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended his wishes to devotees on the occasion of Chhath Puja, saying he hoped Chhathi Maiya would fulfil their wishes and Bhagwan Surya Dev would bless them. He also joined people at Chhath Ghat in Gram 22 Pul Khiladi, his hometown of Khatima, as they gathered to offer 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun on the final day of the festival.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said that Chhath Mahaparv is celebrated with great enthusiasm and highlighted the difficult 'nirjala vrat' observed by women devotees. "Chhath Mahaparv is celebrated here with great enthusiasm. Women observe a very difficult 'nirjala vrat'. By offering 'arghya' to the rising sun, this fast is reaching its end. I thank everyone and extend my best wishes. May Chhathi Maiya fulfil everyone's wishes and Bhagwan Surya Dev bless them..."

He also spoke about the arrangements made at the ghat, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of border villages as 'first villages'. Dhami said, "With everyone's efforts, good ghats have been made here. Cleanliness is also being maintained. This work will continue slowly. Ours is a vibrant village. What was considered the 'last village', PM Modi termed such border villages as 'first villages'...Once again, I extend my best wishes to everyone..."

Dhami on Sunday also participated in the Chhath Puja celebrations at the Chhath Puja Ghat in Khatima on the occasion of Sandhya Arghya, the third day of the festival, expressing joy at celebrating among his own people and fondly recalling his childhood days spent in the region. Extending his festive wishes to the devotees, CM Dhami said, "People celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm, and I have been attending this program for many years. Being among my own people brings me immense joy, and I fondly remember my childhood days spent here." "I extend my best wishes to everyone. May everyone move forward on their path toward their goals with self-restraint, meditation, and devotion," the Chief Minister said.

Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi). The festival is observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16, with the festival concluding on Monday with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the end of the rigorous fast observed by devotees. (ANI)