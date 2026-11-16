Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extends Chhath Puja greetings to residents, especially the Purvanchal community, highlighting the festival's significance, cultural heritage and message of unity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sent his greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Chhath Puja, one of the most important festivals of the country, dedicated to the Sun God. He wished happiness, prosperity and well being to everyone, especially to the Purvanchal community.

Dhami said Chhath Puja is a unique festival to express one’s faith, purity and gratitude to nature. It is a festival dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

CM Dhami Highlights Cultural And Spiritual Importance Of Chhath Puja

"Chhat Puja is a festival that represents the rich culture and values of our country. The festival doesn’t just represent our religious values but also teaches us about discipline, control, dedication and respect towards nature.

The tradition of offering Arghya to the Sun God reminds us of our dependence on nature. The festival also teaches us about keeping ourselves clean, pure and devoted. Devotees offer the ritual with great faith.

Festivals celebrated across the country are a reflection of the diverse culture of the country. Chhat Puja brings people together.

Chhath Mahaparv Maintains The Culture Of Purvanchal

Dhami said "I wish the Purvanchal community a very happy Chhat Puja. Traditional festivals help maintain our culture and pass it on to future generations.

This festival helps strengthen the bond between families and communities. It encourages people to come together and support each other. It also teaches us about love, cooperation and brotherhood.

It creates a positive social environment and helps people respect each other.

CM Dhami Offers Prayers To Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya For Well Being Of Uttarakhand

On the occasion, Dhami offered prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone in Uttarakhand.

"I hope this auspicious festival brings new energy, positivity and happiness to everyone. I wish every family in the state a peaceful and prosperous life. May the values of love, harmony and social unity continue to flourish."

Through his message he highlighted how this festival brings our spiritual devotion together with our respect for nature, family values and social harmony.