New Tehri hosted a two-day CBC outreach programme promoting Har Ghar Tiranga, featuring a photo exhibition, Tiranga rally, student competitions and a Partition remembrance exhibition.

Patriotism and unity became the focal theme of New Tehri where the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Dehradun, functioning under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, held a two-day integrated communication and outreach programme, which was meant to spread awareness about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and inspire citizens to celebrate the day with patriotic zeal.

The event saw the inauguration of a special photography exhibition as a part of the campaign by State Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. While speaking at the event, Joshi referred to the Tricolour as a symbol of honour, pride, and identity of the country. He encouraged citizens to fly the Tricolour on Independence Day and become an active participant of the campaign.

Exhibition Tells Story of India’s Freedom Movement and National Flag

While visiting the exhibition, the minister expressed satisfaction over the depiction of India’s freedom struggle and the story behind the evolution of the national flag.

Topics covered under the exhibition included Har Ghar Tiranga, Vande Mataram, and Vibhajan Vibhishika. With the use of photography and other exhibitions, the programme aimed at acquainting people, especially the youth and students, with important aspects of India’s freedom movement and Indian history.

Students and Locals Join Tiranga Rally

Apart from the exhibition, a Tiranga rally was also conducted starting from Dev Suman Park, with active participation from students of various schools within Chamba block and locals.

Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Singh Negi, SDM Kamlesh Mehta and District Development Officer Mohammad Aslam were some of the officials who joined the rally. The officials encouraged the students to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme and emphasized the need for responsible citizenship.

Awarding Inter-School Competition Winners

Programme officer, CBC Dehradun Anil Dutt Sharma stated that students also took part in several activities. Winners of competitions in poetry, painting, and poster-making conducted on August 13 were awarded prizes at the function. Aakriti bagged the first position in poetry, while Avantika and Pratima Chauhan stood at second and third positions. First, second, and third positions in painting were bagged by Arum Hussain, Arushi, and Khushi respectively. Riddhima came first in poster making, while Faiza and Rehanuma bagged second and third positions respectively.

Exhibition on Partition Tragedy Promotes Unity

In Pratap Inter College Tehri, the Information Department organized a different type of exhibition based on Partition tragedy, displacement, and painful memories related to this great historic event.

Families that migrated to Tehri from Pakistan due to Partition were honoured by Ganesh Joshi with shawls. It was a programme for national unity, integrity, and social harmony.