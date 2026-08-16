Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami outlined the state’s development, investment, tourism, UCC, education and women empowerment initiatives in his Independence Day message.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the citizens of the state on the occasion of Independence Day and paid respect to freedom fighters, martyrs, heroes and heroines, and people who struggled for statehood for the betterment of the country. In a message to citizens of Uttarakhand, Dhami spoke about the martial history of the state, its developmental efforts, and the vision of the government to make it a developed and self-reliant state.

He also thanked the people of Uttarakhand, and he said participation of the public is one of the strengths that help the state in its developmental process.

Development of Uttarakhand: Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore Ongoing

Dhami said there are various projects worth approximately ₹2 lakh crore ongoing in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These include projects like development of roads, rail networks, tourism sector, power sector, and infrastructure.

Investments in Uttarakhand: More Than 30 Policies

There are more than 30 new policies that have been put forward by the state in order to boost industries and encourage investments, said Dhami. He also spoke about plans to enhance the infrastructure facilities of border villages such as the scheme of development of border areas and vibrant villages program by the Chief Minister.

A brand known as House of Himalayas has been launched in order to link the products of the region with the rest of the world. Apple, kiwi, dragon fruit missions, as well as aromatic farming, are being promoted by the government for the benefit of farmers.

UCC, Education and Government Jobs

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been implemented in the state, with Dhami referring to it as the first one among the states of independent India. He also talked about the religious conversion, land and laws regarding cheating in recruitment examinations.

As per the information given by the Chief Minister, there are more than 34,000 government job postings within the last five years.

He also said that Uttarakhand has been recently declared as a literate state and has made efforts to implement the National Education Policy. There is also a Centre for Hindu Studies established at Doon University.

Tourism, Char Dham Yatra and Women Empowerment

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is developing its identity as a tourism, wedding and filming destination. He said that till now more than 47 lakh devotees have performed the Char Dham Yatra, while about five crore Kanwariyas have successfully completed their yatra.

Regarding women empowerment, Dhami said that there is 30 percent horizontal reservation for women in government employment, while 33 percent reservations are made in cooperative societies. With the help of schemes like Lakhpati Didi, more than three lakh women have become Lakhpati Didi.

Dhami appealed to people to join hands in making Uttarakhand an ideal, developed and self-reliant state.