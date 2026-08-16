Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lay the foundation stone for a new dairy plant in Alwar, Rajasthan. He will also e-inaugurate other dairy projects, announce new cooperative banks, and transfer funds to beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahkar se Samriddhi", Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of a new dairy plant at the Alwar Saras Dairy Complex in Alwar, Rajasthan, on Sunday. According to a statement by the Ministry of Cooperation on this occasion, Amit Shah will also e-inaugurate the Dairy Processing Plants and Cattle Feed Plants of various milk unions.

Welfare Schemes and Development Works

During the programme, Shah will announce the formation of new Central Cooperative Banks and will remotely transfer funds to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). These beneficiaries will include those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. At the event, the e-foundation stone laying and e-inauguration of various development works worth ₹6,262 crore across 17 districts of Rajasthan will take place. Additionally, appointment letters will be distributed to 10548 newly appointed personnel under the Rozgar Utsav.

Boosting Rural Economy through Cooperation

The foundation stone laying of the new dairy plant at Alwar Saras Dairy Complex and the e-inauguration of various dairy processing and cattle feed plants will be an important step towards strengthening the processing and production capacity of the dairy cooperative sector in the state. This will boost modern dairy infrastructure, create better opportunities for milk producers, and contribute to further strengthening the rural economy through cooperation, the statement added.

This initiative, in line with the mantra of "Sahkar se Samriddhi" given by PM Modi, will further reinforce the Government's commitment to making cooperative institutions modern, efficient and self-reliant and to economically empowering farmers and milk producers through cooperation. (ANI)