LoP Babulal Marandi has urged the Jharkhand government to negotiate with JPSC-JSSC aspirants protesting for 23 days in Ranchi. Students plan to gherao the CM's residence, demanding a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities.

Marandi Urges Govt to Hold Talks

Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi on Sunday urged the state government to hold talks with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants and address their demands. Speaking to ANI, Marandis said, "The government should not remain adamant on its stance. It should pay attention to the students' demands... The government should hold talks with the students without any delay." The remarks came as JPSC-JSSC aspirants continued their protest in Ranchi for the past 23 days.

BJP MLA Praises Peaceful Protest, Warns of Escalation

BJP MLA Naveen Jaiswal, who joined the protest, said the agitation by students had been peaceful. "It is unfortunate for Jharkhand. Students and the youth of Jharkhand have been protesting in a very restrained manner for the past 22 days... Just as the face of 'Gen-Z' emerged during the protests at Jantar Mantar, students in Jharkhand have showcased another facet of that same generation--demonstrating that one can convey a message to the government peacefully," Jaiswal said.

He added that it was "deeply saddening" that the students were now compelled to escalate their protest. "It is deeply saddening that, driven by compulsion, these students have now announced plans to lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence and burn effigies on the 20th... The Congress party is concerned only with remaining in power, not with the students," Jaiswal added.

Protesters Plan to Gherao CM's Residence

Meanwhile, protesters have announced they will gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation. Earlier in the day, a student protester, Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. They intend to break the movement."

Alternative Protest Measures Suggested

Nayak added that discussions regarding laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence are ongoing. "Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

Student Leaders Appeal to CM

Student leader Ravindra Paswan also addressed the gathering and urged the state government to address the students' demands. "There has been no response from the government so far. We urge the Chief Minister not to heed those around him who are misleading him, but to consider the students' concerns. Rest assured, if you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you," Paswan told ANI.

Core Demands: CBI Probe into Alleged Irregularities

The student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing protest by students, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto had alleged that police stopped him from participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused personnel of assaulting students. (ANI)