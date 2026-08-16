West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said measures for women's empowerment have been implemented at the panchayat level and that the Naxal threat in the state is 'almost over'. He urged for support for the government's positive initiatives.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday highlighted measures for women's empowerment in the state and said the Naxal threat was "almost over" in Bengal. Ghosh, while speaking in Kolkata, said various provisions and laws had been introduced for women's empowerment and that such measures had also been implemented at the panchayat level.

Measures for Women's Empowerment

"There are provisions and laws that have been introduced for women's empowerment. It has also been implemented in panchayats, and awareness about women's rights is growing in Bengal," Ghosh said.

He said those advocating women's empowerment should also support initiatives aimed at bringing positive change rather than obstructing the government's work.

"Those who talk about women's empowerment should also support positive work instead of creating obstacles for the government. If there are issues, they should raise them, discuss and debate them inside the House so that solutions can be found," the minister said.

The West Bengal government also, back in June, brought in legislation dealing with public safety and anti-social activities. The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, was passed by the state Assembly in June.

Naxal Threat 'Almost Over'

On Naxalism, Ghosh said the threat was "almost over" in Bengal, while noting that the government was continuing to deal with other internal security challenges.

"It is almost over here. There are a few other internal threats that we are dealing with, but we are fighting against them and will resolve them," Ghosh said.

Ghosh's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, said India had made significant progress in eliminating armed Naxalism.

The Naxalite-Maoist insurgency has historically affected parts of eastern and central India, including West Bengal. The state witnessed a prolonged Maoist insurgency, particularly in the Junglemahal region, before security operations and political developments significantly reduced the armed movement's presence.

(ANI)