BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain criticised Rahul Gandhi's silence on alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment exams, as student protests entered their 23rd day. Aspirants have announced plans to escalate their agitation, demanding a CBI probe.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being silent on the irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, saying that "it is not just Hemant Soren's government" and that "he is also responsible", as the protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants in Ranchi entered its 23rd day.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Silence

Speaking about the ongoing agitation over irregularities, Hussain said, "Injustice is being done to the students in Jharkhand and Rahul Gandhi is silent." Targeting the Congress leader over the issue, he further said, "It is not just Hemant Soren's government, but Rahul Gandhi's is also responsible."

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also commented on the agitation, saying the developments in Jharkhand were being closely watched. Mishra said, "The entire nation is watching the events unfolding in Jharkhand, but the country is also taking note of the silence maintained by certain people regarding this matter."

Students Vow to Escalate Agitation

Meanwhile, Student leaders have announced an escalation of their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. They have announced they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation.

Speaking to ANI from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, student protester Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. Their intention is to break the movement."

Nayak added that discussions regarding laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence are ongoing. "Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

Demands for CBI Probe, CM's Resignation

On Saturday, Jharkhand student leaders announced that they will burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 district headquarters on Sunday. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, student leader Piyush Kumar said the agitation would now move beyond the "Gandhian way" of protest.

The leaders demanded the cancellation of JSSC CGL and JPSC 11th to 13th examinations, a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren if their demands are not met. "JPSC 11th to 13th, JSSC CGL cancellation and along with that a CBI inquiry. And if it's not happening, then the Honourable Chief Minister should resign," Kumar said.

The student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing protest by students, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto had alleged that police stopped him from participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused personnel of assaulting students. (ANI)