WATCH: Strongest earthquake in 40 years jolts Italy's Naples, videos viral

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in Naples’ Campi Flegrei volcanic basin in 40 years, struck early Thursday, damaging buildings and triggering power outages. Officials ruled out an imminent eruption but raised concerns over accelerating ground movement.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 8:29 PM IST

Thousands of residents in and around Naples spent the night outdoors after a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday, shaking buildings and causing structural damage. The tremor, centered between Pozzuoli and Bagnoli at a shallow depth of 3km, was the strongest in the Campi Flegrei volcanic basin in 40 years.

Power outages were reported in parts of Naples, and a woman was rescued with minor injuries from a partially collapsed home in Bagnoli, BBC reported. The quake also damaged a church bell tower and several vehicles.

Authorities assured there was no immediate risk of a volcanic eruption, though officials remain concerned about the rising speed of bradyseism—ground movements linked to volcanic activity. The ground in the region is now rising at a rate of 3cm per month, triple the previous speed, raising fresh anxieties among local officials and residents.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is closely monitoring the situation, while schools have been shut for safety inspections. The quake was followed by six aftershocks, deepening fears that recent seismic activity could indicate a shifting pattern in the region’s geological behavior.

