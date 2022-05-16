Gyanvapi mosque: Hindus claim 'shivling' found, Muslims say it's a fountain

The Varanasi civil court has ordered the District Magistrate that the place where the 'Shivling' was seen be sealed.

Following claims that a 'shivling' was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the civil court has ordered the District Magistrate that the place be sealed. It has been said in the order that the place where the Shivling has been received should be sealed immediately. Following the order, district administration and CRPF will have to ensure that no person should be allowed to go there.

Also Read: 'Baba mil gaye', claims Hindu side as Gyanvapi mosque survey ends

The order came after Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain petitioned the court regarding this. In his petition, Vishnu Jain demanded that the place where the Shivling was found should be sealed. It was told that the Shivling was found at the place where 'wazoo' (ritual washing before daily prayer) is performed.

'It is a fountain and not a shivling'

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee counsel Mohammad Tauhid Khan opposed the Hindu side's claim, stating that the said structure was not a 'shivling' but rather a part of a fountain.

"To operate a fountain, a certain method is employed. The structure is definitely not a 'shivling'. The Hindu side is free to express their views in court. But if you see the structure, there are outlets around it and those outlets have lights as well to illuminate the fountain. If you are calling that 'shivling', then it is wrong," Khan said.

Terming the order to protect the 'shivling' as flawed, the counsel said: "The order is against the procedure and biased. If there is a plea from the other side, a copy of it should have come to us. No procedures were followed. The case was heard in the chamber and an order was passed. The order is against the law."

Also Read: Day 2 of Gyanvapi mosque survey sees commission cover roof and walls

'The truth has come to light'

Reacting to the court order, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the news of 'shivling' being found at the Gyanvapi mosque premises was a 'happy news' for all devotees of Lord Shiva.

Welcoming the court order, Maurya said, "The truth has come to light."

'Textbook repeat of December 1949'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi termed the Varanasi court's decision as a textbook repeat of December 1949 in Babri Masjid.

Asserting that the court order changed the religious nature of the mosque, Owaisi termed the directives a violation of the 1991 Act. "This was my apprehension and it has come true. Gyanvapi Masjid was & will remain a masjid till judgement day inshallah," he posted on Twitter.

Survey report to be submitted on Tuesday

On May 12, the court rejected the Muslim side's plea regarding the Gyanvapi mosque survey. The court had refused to remove Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed for the survey of Gyanvapi Masjid. However, apart from the court commissioner Ajay Mishra, the court had also appointed Vishal Kumar Singh as the court commissioner. Apart from this, Ajay Singh was made assistant commissioner. The court had directed the team to finish the survey process and file a report by May 17.

Hearing in Supreme Court

Amidst the controversy, the matter of Gyanvapi Masjid will be heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday. Around 1 pm, the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha can hear this. The committee of the mosque has raised questions on the appointment of a survey team and court commissioner.

Also Read: Heatwave alert in Delhi: You must follow these do's and don'ts