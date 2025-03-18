BREAKING: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Read Full Article

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a fresh threat to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a day after Singh urged the US to designate Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as a terrorist group. Singh made the demand during his meeting with US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard.

Pannun, in his latest provocation, challenged Singh to visit the US and “face the heat.” His threat comes amid India's intensified crackdown on pro-Khalistan elements operating from foreign soil. New Delhi has repeatedly called for stricter global action against individuals like Pannun, who continues to push separatist propaganda from abroad.

The Indian government has been pressing for greater international cooperation to curb Khalistani extremism, with Singh’s appeal to the US marking a significant diplomatic push. However, Pannun’s reaction underscores the defiance of such groups, raising concerns over their activities in Western nations.

During his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the United States to take strong action against the banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Highlighting the group's anti-India activities on American soil, Singh pressed for stricter measures against SFJ and its chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

According to sources quoted by ANI, Singh conveyed India’s serious concerns over SFJ’s operations abroad, emphasizing the need for the US to designate it as a terrorist organization. The meeting comes amid growing tensions over Khalistani extremism and its global networks, which India has been pushing to dismantle.

The talks also carried added significance in light of US prosecutors charging Indian national Nikhil Gupta last year in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Pannun. In November 2023, the US Department of Justice claimed to have uncovered a conspiracy to eliminate the SFJ chief, purportedly orchestrated by an Indian government-linked individual. The alleged mastermind was later identified as an operative of India's external intelligence agency, R&AW, who reportedly attempted to hire a contract killer for the job.

India has consistently dismissed the allegations, maintaining that it does not engage in extrajudicial actions on foreign soil. Meanwhile, Singh’s direct appeal to the US underscores New Delhi’s increasing pressure on Western nations to crack down on pro-Khalistan groups that continue to operate from their territories.



