Karnataka: Scorching heat and soaring water prices, Bengaluru residents grapple with tanker dependency

Bengaluru residents face growing dependency on private water tankers as temperatures rise, with prices varying across neighborhoods like Hennur, Horamavu Agara, and Whitefield.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Bengaluru: Many areas across Bengaluru continue to depend heavily on private water tankers throughout the year, with some neighborhoods like Hennur meeting nearly 60% of their water needs this way. As temperatures climb, the rising demand for water has added further strain on residents, especially with the inconsistent pricing of tanker services across the city.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, suppliers charge anywhere between Rs 600 and Rs 650 for a 6,000-litre water tanker. For a larger, 12,000-litre tanker, the rates can go up to Rs 1,400. An extra Rs 100 is typically levied if the distance of delivery exceeds 2–3 kilometers. Beyond 4–5 kilometers, tanker services are generally unavailable. On an average day, suppliers manage about eight deliveries each.

How much does the water tanker cost in different parts of the city?

In areas like Hennur, residents have little choice but to rely on tanker water, especially during the summer months when tankers fulfill up to 90% of the area’s water requirements. While efforts have been made to install borewells, including one that now supplies approximately 40% of the area’s needs, many still end up paying about 10 paise per litre for tanker water.

Elsewhere, in Horamavu Agara, households pay around Rs 1,000 for a tanker carrying good-quality water. A family of three typically requires four to five tankers every month. Similarly, in Whitefield, the price for tanker water varies widely, ranging from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,200 depending on the water source and quality. This rising dependency on water tankers, coupled with their varying prices, continues to be a pressing concern for Bengaluru’s residents.

