    Gyanvapi case: Setback for Muslim side, Varanasi court says survey work will continue

    The court also rejected the plea to remove Court Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra and directed the district administration not to delay the Gyanvapi mosque survey process under any circumstance.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    The civil court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected the petition filed by the Muslim side in connection with the Gyanvapi mosque and reiterated that the survey work will be conducted before May 17. The court also rejected the plea to remove Court Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra. Instead, the court said that advicate Vishal Singh will be appointed as additional court commissioner.

    The court further directed the district administration not to delay the survey process under any circumstance.

    The verdict was delivered after the court completed the hearing of all the parties with regard to the ongoing dispute between Gyanvapi Masjid and Vishwanath temple located in Kashi city of Uttar Pradesh. Civil Judge Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar had heard each and every aspect for three days and then reserved the decision.

    The Muslim side had approached the civil court seeking a change in the Advocate Commissioner whom they accused of being biased. The Muslim side has been opposing the survey and videography in the mosque from the beginning.

    There was also a ruckus outside the mosque during the survey. Along with this, there was a demand to stop the survey and videography. There was a demand to replace the court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra. 

    On the other hand, the Hindu side said that the Advocate Commissioner was doing his work with complete honesty. They also claimed that the petition from the Muslim side was aimed at delaying the proceedings. 

    The Hindu side stated that the Advocate Commissioner was not allowed by the Muslim party to carry out videography and survey across the barricading i.e. inside Gyanvapi Masjid and in the basement. They also contended that the Muslim side cited a court order to prevent him from entering the Gyanvapi mosque and its basement.

    To recall, the civil court had in April directed a survey to be carried out inside the premises of the Gyanvapi Mosque based on petitions filed by five Hindu women seeking year-long access to offer prayers at a temple behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi. Till now, the site in question was being thrown open for worship just once a year. The women also sought the court's nod to offer prayers to other 'visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex'. The local court had directed authorities to submit a report by May 10.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
