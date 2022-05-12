Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mamata Banerjee announces West Bengal to have more than 23 districts

    "Because the districts are so huge, we need to separate them. There will be additional districts in the state. This will assist accelerate development work," Banerjee explained.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published May 12, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the state's current 23 districts will be expanded. During a meeting with West Bengal Civil Service personnel, the Chief Minister stated that new districts will be established to speed up development work, which has been slowed owing to a shortage of staff and infrastructure.

    She stated at a meeting with West Bengal Civil Service personnel at the rebuilt Town Hall here that the size of the state's present 23 districts is enormous, hence there is a need to divide and expand the number. More people and infrastructure are required by the state for this objective, she added.

    The chief minister also accused the central government of failing to release cash to the state. "I discovered that the Centre has not granted cash for 100-day projects since December of last year." How will individuals work if they are not paid? The federal government receives income from states and shares just a little portion of it," Banerjee stated during the meeting.

    She further said West Bengal Civil Service now has 300 more seats. "There will be no distinction between the IPS and the IAS. The allowances for WBCS and IAS will be the same," she added during the meeting.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
