Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi

    The arrest came after an investigation revealed that he was honey-trapped on Facebook and found to be passing on crucial and secret messages to Pakistan's espionage agency, Inter Services Intelligence.

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    In a joint operation of Delhi Police crime branch and military intelligence, an Indian Air Force airman was arrested on espionage charges. The airman, identified as Devendra Sharma, was posted at the records office in the national capital and was nabbed while allegedly attempting to gather sensitive information about the armed forces.

    The arrest came after an investigation revealed that he was honey-trapped on Facebook and found to be passing on crucial and secret messages to Pakistan's espionage agency, Inter Services Intelligence. Sharma, a native of Kanpur, was arrested at Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area. 

    "There is a suspicion of the hand of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI in the whole operation," Delhi Police said.

    Sources said that an unidentified woman befriended Sharma through Facebook. He was honey-trapped by way of phone sex. Once he was trapped, the woman sought details about radar positions as well as names and addresses of senior officers. The number used by the woman was traced to an Indian service provider. A parallel operation has been launched to trace the woman.

    Sharma was detained on May 6 and since then the probe agencies have been piecing together the espionage puzzle and eventually arrested him. In the probe, it was also found that there were some suspicious transactions made in his wife's bank account.

    An IAF official clarified that the person was previously dismissed from the service.

    Also Read: Digital detox to learning new skills: 5 ways to look after your mental well-being

    Also Read: 5 ways to keep yourself fit while working from home

    Also Read: Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala Know its symptoms how to prevent and more gcw

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala; Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

    Watch Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' song-tgy

    Watch: Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song

    Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested

    Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested

    Sedition Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi Congress no right to give sermons

    War over Sedition: 'Congress party has no right to give sermons'

    MNS claims Raj Thackeray received death threat via letter in Urdu - adt

    MNS claims Raj Thackeray received death threat via letter in Urdu

    Recent Stories

    Watch Tibet Airlines flight skids off runway catches fire minor injuries reported gcw

    Watch: Tibet Airlines' flight skids off runway, catches fire; minor injuries reported

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason RBA

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Know how to download marksheet gcw

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Know how to download marksheet

    Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look RBA

    Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon