Watch: What PM Modi told a needy father of 3 daughters at 'Utkarsh Samroh'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional during an online event for Gujarat government plan recipients. He offered to assist a father in fulfilling his daughter's aspiration of becoming a doctor.

A man named Ayub Patel spoke about his daughter's desire of becoming a doctor while attending the 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Gujarat's Bharuch through video conference. An emotional Prime Minister volunteered to assist. "Let me know if you need any assistance in realising your girls' dreams," he added.

The initiative in Bharuch represents a complete saturation of four important government programmes in the area, allowing for immediate cash aid to the poor.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "This Utkarsh Samaroh is a testimony to the fact that when the government sincerely reaches out to the beneficiary with a resolution, how many fruitful results are achieved. I congratulate Bharuch district administration, Gujarat government for cent percent saturation of 4 schemes related to social security."

He further said often due to lack of information many people are deprived of the benefits of the schemes. "Sometimes plans are left on paper. But when the intention is clear, the policy is clear, there is an intention to do good work, there is a spirit of development for all, then it also gives results," he added.

PM Modi further said he is completing 8 years serving the country from Delhi. He said these 8 years were dedicated to service, good governance and poor welfare. "Whatever I am able to do today, I have learned from you only," Modi added.

