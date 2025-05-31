Incessant rain lashed Guwahati and parts of Assam, causing massive waterlogging and disrupting daily life. Schools were shut, government staff granted special leave, and red alerts issued as authorities monitor the worsening situation.

Guwahati : Incessant rain lashed most parts of Assam, including the state's capital city, Guwahati, which witnessed massive waterlogging on Friday, disrupting everyday life.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, at a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati that the situation is not good.

"The situation will remain same tomorrow also. The state government is monitoring the situation. Due to heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, large areas have been affected. Tomorrow, in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), all state government employees will get a special casual leave, schools & colleges to remain shut and private establishments are also advised to take measures accordingly," CM Sarma said.

Guwahati and other parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, which triggered massive waterlogging in many parts of the city, including Rukminigaon, Beltola Survey, Hatigaon, Geetanagar, Anil Nagar, Lakhimi Nagar, Jatia, Maligaon, and Panjabari areas.

The Assam Chief Minister also said in the press conference: “We have invited Meghalaya Chief Minister on June 2 for a discussion on the issue of rampant hill cutting and the resultant floods and landslides which are affecting both states, particularly Guwahati city.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has issued a red alert for May 31 in Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, and Darrang districts.

Meanwhile, three landslide incidents have been reported in Guwahati. However, no casualties have been reported.

A well-marked low-pressure area was located over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, which was expected to move northwards and concentrate into a depression over the North Bay of Bengal. This weather pattern was anticipated to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to several districts in Assam.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has warned that continued downpours in Guwahati could lead to waterlogging, slow traffic movement, and increased risk of trees falling and localised landslides.