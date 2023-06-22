Assam floods latest updates: Heavy rains leave over 1.20 lakh people affected in 20 districts

Assam floods: The district's administration has set up 14 relief camps and 17 relief distribution centres and a total of 2091 people have taken shelter in relief camps in Baksa, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday (June 22) said that flood situation in Assam continued to be grim leaving 20 districts affected by incessant rain. Heavy rain across several parts of the state inundated new areas even as nearly 1.2 lakh people were hit due to the deluge in 10 districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" and predicted "very heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few days. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued the warning for 24 hours from Wednesday, followed by a 'yellow' alert for Thursday and Friday.

it is reportedly said that the water level of the Beki River is flowing above the danger level mark at Road Bridge, Pagladiya at Nt Road Crossing and Puthimari River at Nh Road Crossing.

As many as 780 villages under 45 revenue villages of Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri districts are affected by flood and urban floods have also been reported Bajali, Darrang, Kamrup (Metro), Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.

"44707 people have been affected alone in Nalbari district followed by 26571 people in Baksa, 25096 people in Lakhimpur, 15610 people in Tamulpur, 3840 people in Barpeta district," the ASDMA said.

The district's administration has set up 14 relief camps and 17 relief distribution centres and a total of 2091 people have taken shelter in relief camps in Baksa, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

Meanwhile, footages that are now making rounds on socialmedia showed several areas of Barama town in Baksa district facing severe waterlogging and flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall in the region.