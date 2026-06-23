An intense dust storm followed by rain hit Delhi-NCR, disrupting flights at IGI Airport. Meanwhile, heavy showers lashed parts of Kolkata, and Mumbai recorded moderate rainfall, bringing relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

An intense dust storm swept through several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, bringing a sudden change in weather conditions across the region, followed by spells of rain and thunderstorms.

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The dust storm was witnessed in parts of Chhatarpur, RK Puram, Kartavya Path, RML hospital, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Maulana Azad Road, Barakhamba Road, and around India Gate in Delhi, while adjoining areas of Noida Sector 49 in Uttar Pradesh also experienced similar conditions.

Flight operations impacted in Delhi

The weather disturbance affected multiple areas across the national capital, including parts of Delhi and adjoining regions of Noida, leading to a temporary disruption in normal conditions. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were also impacted due to the inclement weather.

The airport authorities said, "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines."

IMD issues weather update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the humidity levels stood at around 73 per cent, while temperatures were recorded at a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

Heavy rain lashes Kolkata

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Kolkata city received heavy rainfall as parts of the metropolis were lashed by intense showers. The heavy showers were witnessed in and around Mayo Road in the city.

Mumbai rainfall update

Furthermore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on rainfall activity recorded in the city between 0800 hrs and 1500 hrs. According to the civic body, the average rainfall in the city stood at 26 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 4 mm and the western suburbs 13 mm during the said period.

In the hour between 1400 hrs and 1500 hrs, rainfall was recorded at several locations across the city. Siwree Koliwada Municipal School recorded 17 mm, B Nadkarni Municipal School in Wadala recorded 16 mm, while the F/N ward and SWD Workshop recorded 10 mm of rainfall.

The civic body said that light rain was witnessed in both the eastern and western suburbs during the period. It further stated that subways remained normal and railway traffic was also reported to be operating without disruption despite the rainfall activity.

The rain brought much-needed relief to the public amid intensified heatwave conditions prevailing in several states, offering respite from the soaring temperatures and humid weather that had gripped the region in recent days.