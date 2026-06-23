A man accused of brutally stabbing a labourer allegedly disguised himself as a woman and sneaked into a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, to check whether his victim had survived.

A man accused of brutally stabbing a labourer allegedly disguised himself as a woman and sneaked into a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, to check whether his victim had survived. His plan, however, flopped when the victim's wife recognised him, leading to his arrest.

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According to police, the accused, Dharmendra Bhadauria, allegedly attacked 32-year-old labourer Devendra Maurya with a knife following an argument near Gudha-Gudhi Naka on Saturday night.

The assault left Devendra with multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, neck and hands. He was rushed to JAH Hospital, where doctors admitted him in critical condition.

Police said Dharmendra feared he could face a murder charge if Devendra succumbed to his injuries. To learn about the victim's condition while avoiding detection, he allegedly dressed in a salwar-suit and entered the hospital's surgical ward on Sunday.

However, despite the outfit, Devendra's wife, Rachna Mauryam, reportedly identified the accused from his muscular build and immediately raised an alarm.

As Dharmendra attempted to flee, hospital security personnel and attendants intercepted him and handed him over to the police. In the commotion, he was allegedly attacked and injured by the victim's wife after being recognised.

Police said the violence stemmed from a drinking session that spiralled out of control. Devendra and his associates, Dharmendra Bhadauria and Pappu Bhadauria, had reportedly been consuming liquor after unloading work when an argument broke out.

The confrontation soon turned violent, with the duo allegedly attacking Devendra with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Dharmendra has now been arrested and booked for attempted murder. Police have also named co-accused Pappu Bhadauria in the case, though he remains absconding.

Meanwhile, Devendra continues to undergo treatment.