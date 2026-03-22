A nurse named Kajal died under suspicious circumstances in Gurugram, just four months after her marriage. Her husband, Arun Sharma, a radiologist, has been arrested for allegedly injecting her with poison. A syringe was found at the scene, and police said he confessed during questioning. The family also alleged dowry harassment and substance abuse.

A shocking case has emerged from Gurugram, Haryana, where a young nurse died under suspicious circumstances just four months after her marriage. The victim, Kajal, was living with her husband Arun Sharma in Garhi Harsaru village. Her family has accused Arun, a radiologist, of killing her by injecting a poisonous substance. Police have registered a dowry death case and arrested the accused.

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Incident on March 18 raises suspicion

According to the family, Kajal and Arun had an argument on the morning of March 18. Around 9:15 am, Arun allegedly called Kajal downstairs, saying he wanted to talk, according to a report by the Times of India.

Soon after, Kajal’s condition suddenly worsened. She began bleeding from her nose and became unconscious. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to Civil Hospital in Sector 10. Doctors there declared her dead.

Syringe found, family alleges poisoning

After Kajal’s death, her family searched the house and claimed to have found a syringe in the toilet. They believe that Arun used it to inject poison into Kajal, the TOI report added.

The family also said that Arun had a history of substance abuse and often argued with Kajal when she tried to stop him. They alleged that there had been ongoing dowry-related harassment.

Arrest and confession

Police acted quickly after receiving the complaint. Arun, who is originally from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from a railway station while trying to leave.

During questioning, police said that Arun confessed to injecting Kajal with a poisonous substance. He has been sent to police custody for further investigation.

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Post-mortem and investigation

Doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination said that no external injury marks were found on Kajal’s body. However, viscera samples have been preserved and sent for laboratory testing.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report is received. Meanwhile, police have started a detailed investigation into all angles, including dowry harassment and possible substance abuse.

Marriage had recent tensions

Family members said the couple had married for love just four months ago. However, things had become tense in recent weeks. They claimed that Arun had assaulted Kajal on March 17 while under the influence of alcohol.

The case has raised serious concerns about domestic violence and the safety of women, even in recent marriages.