A man's video has gone viral after his wife revealed he took a day off from the office simply to complete his pending work without interruptions. The post resonated with many corporate employees who found the act of taking leave to work peacefully relatable, citing escapes from micromanagement and meetings.

In yet another typical corporate scenario, a man's video has gone popular on social media, with netizens either connecting to him or being outraged! A lady shared on social media how her husband took a day off from his office, but not for the typical reasons. Believe it or not, in a classic 'corporate majdoor' manoeuvre, the man had taken a leave expressly to do his office's pending job in solitude, without interruption from anybody.

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As soon as the video got viral, netizens started reacting. Most corporate employees on social media found the approach "relatable," claiming that they, too, save time by skipping "unwanted meetings and micromanagement." The rest found it humorous.

“Not even kidding, he took leave to work peacefully,” the post read. The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘_._sadhna_.__’.

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How Did Netizens React?

"To skip standup calls to avoid giving updates and work peacefully," according to a user. "When micromanagement & unnecessary meetings are at peak, then it becomes necessary to take leave and work," stated an additional individual.

“He didn’t join meetings that day, no ping from random folks for a 5 minute call, so yeah,” added another person. “I do the same, never knew anybody who does the same,” commented the next person.

Another user said, “This is normal.” “ He is not alone," added another user.