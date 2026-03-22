An Instagram post by PM Narendra Modi featuring a “young friend” went viral, sparking widespread public curiosity. The child was later identified as Neeom Aswin Krishna, the grandson of actor and BJP leader Krishnakumar. The boy’s family, including his mother Diya Krishna, also shared details about the warm meeting at the PM’s official residence.

A heartwarming Instagram post by Narendra Modi featuring a “young friend” has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread curiosity about the child’s identity.

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The Prime Minister shared a candid photo from his official residence, captioned, “With a young friend who came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday.” The post quickly went viral, garnering massive engagement and leaving social media users wondering who the child was.

As speculation grew, details soon emerged about the young boy in the photograph. According to reports, the child has been identified as Neeom Aswin Krishna, fondly known as “Omy.” He is the son of social media influencer Diya Krishna and the grandson of Malayalam actor and BJP leader Krishnakumar. The meeting gained further attention after members of the family shared their own posts and photos from the interaction, giving followers a glimpse into the special moment.

The interaction was described as warm and memorable by those present. Actor Ahaana Krishna, part of the family, shared her experience on social media, calling it “a deeply inspiring morning”, while highlighting the Prime Minister’s approachable and engaging nature during the meeting.

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Diya Krishna also expressed her excitement, referring to the moment as a “biggest fan moment” and sharing her gratitude for the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister along with her son. The family’s posts further amplified the viral buzz, with users reacting to the candid and affectionate image shared by Modi.

The viral post once again showcased how personal, behind-the-scenes glimpses of leaders can capture public imagination. While the internet was initially left guessing, the reveal of the child’s identity added a human touch to the story, turning a simple meeting into a widely discussed moment online.

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