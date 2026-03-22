PM Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving head of government with 8,931 days in office, surpassing Pawan Kumar Chamling. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Amit Shah lauded his 'nation-first governance' and transformative leadership.

Ministers Hail PM Modi's 'Tireless Dedication'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving leader, praising his 8,931 days of uninterrupted public service, breaking the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. Taking it to X, Rijiju wrote, "A truly remarkable milestone. PM @narendramodi ji today becomes the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. His 8,931 days of service, from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister, stand as a testament to tireless dedication, integrity & nation-first governance. An inspiring journey of trust and Seva." A truly remarkable milestone. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji today becomes the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. His 8,931 days of service, from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister, stand as a… pic.twitter.com/ddtlJzush1 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 22, 2026

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Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed PM Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature. In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably." Modi Ji’s decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably. Fostering this new India required a… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 22, 2026

A Record-Breaking Tenure

PM Modi's milestone comes after he surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, reaching 8,931 days in office across his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, breaking Chamling's record of 8,930 days. The achievement underscores Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service.

He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Dominance in the Digital Arena

Most-Followed World Leader on YouTube

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's. PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

Historic Milestone on Instagram

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform. (ANI)