Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh: 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa served first meal at Kuno National Park

    On September 17 last year, the first group of eight cheetahs from Namibia was released into the KNP at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 20 cheetahs in the KNP include 10 males and as many females.

    Madhya Pradesh: 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa served first meal at Kuno National Park AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    An official on Monday (February 20) said that twelve cheetahs that were brought from South Africa to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh two days ago have been served their first meal in their new home.

    Speaking to a news agency, KNP Divisional Forest Officer PK Verma said that the seven male and five female felines, that were brought as part of the Indian government's ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, were served 65 to 70 kg of buffalo meat at around 5:30 pm on Sunday in the 10 quarantine bomas and they ate it all.

    Also read: Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil's father was jailed for murder 25 years ago

    Before being brought to India on Saturday, they were fed at around 6 am on February 15 at the bomas in Rooiberg and Phinda Reserves in South Africa, officials said.

    The 12 cheetahs were brought on Saturday and will be kept in the quarantine enclosures for at least a month before they are moved into the acclimatisation enclosures. A decision on it will be taken by the task force on cheetahs.

    According to experts, the cheetahs go in for the kill once every three to four days. They eat the prey fast at one go, fearing other predators like leopards might snatch it.

    Also Read | Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil Gehlot's father among 5 arrested

    On September 17 last year, the first group of eight cheetahs from Namibia was released into the KNP at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 20 cheetahs in the KNP include 10 males and as many females.

    Their inter-continental translocation is part of the Indian government's programme to reintroduce the cheetahs in the country seven decades after they became extinct.

    The country's last cheetah died in Koriya district of present day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952. The KNP is situated on the northern side of Vidhyachal mountains and is spread across more than 700 square km.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    These raids fueled our determination to be...: Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh - adt

    'These raids fueled our determination to be...' Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil's father was jailed for murder 25 years ago AJR

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil's father was jailed for murder 25 years ago

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

    Karnataka man orders iPhone stabs delivery boy to death after failing to pay bill of Rs 46000 gcw

    Karnataka man stabs delivery boy to death, hides body for 4 days after he fails to pay for iPhone

    BJP fumes after permission for PM's rally denied at Meghalaya stadium, says, 'people already decided' - adt

    BJP fumes after permission for PM's rally denied at Meghalaya stadium, says, 'people already decided'

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 11R pre order begins from February 21 Here is why you should book it gcw

    OnePlus 11R pre-order begins from February 21; Here's why you should book it

    Who was SK Bhagawan? Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to veteran director RBA

    Who was SK Bhagawan? Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to veteran director

    These raids fueled our determination to be...: Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh - adt

    'These raids fueled our determination to be...' Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

    football ligue 1 Real or pr stunt Kylian Mbappe Neymar bromance after Brazilian's ankle injury leaves PSG fans guessing snt

    Real or PR stunt? Mbappe-Neymar's bromance after Brazilian star's ankle injury leaves PSG fans guessing

    Brazil floods: Over 30 killed, houses swept away; landslides damage roads AJR

    Brazil floods: Over 30 killed, houses swept away; landslides damage roads

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon