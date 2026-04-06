Two children died and their parents are critical after eating dosa made from ready-made batter in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda. The family fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. Questions remain over the infant’s death. While the family has demanded action, the dairy owner denied any fault. Police and food officials have collected samples.

In a shocking incident from the Chandkheda area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, two young children have died and their parents are fighting for their lives after eating dosa made from ready-made batter bought from the market. The family, Vimal Prajapati and Bhavna Prajapati, live in Chandkheda. They had bought dosa batter from a local dairy. After eating it, the entire family suffered from severe vomiting and diarrhoea, which turned out to be food poisoning, according to a report by Gujarat Samachar.

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In this tragic case, their three-month-old baby, Raha, and four-year-old daughter, Mishri, died as treatment failed. The parents are being treated at a private hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

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Concern over infant's death

A big question is how the three-month-old baby died, as infants are not usually given solid food like dosa. It is suspected that after the mother fell ill from the poisoned food, she may have breastfed the baby, which could have affected the infant.

Family demands strict action

Vimal’s father, Gaurishankar Prajapati, said his son bought the batter from Ghanshyam Dairy on IOC Road around 8 PM on April 1. The next morning, he started vomiting and was taken to the hospital.

He said Bhavna later made dosa for their daughter using the same batter, unaware of the issue. Soon after, they also fell sick. He has demanded strict action against those responsible.

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Dairy owner denies allegations

Ketan Patel, the owner of Ghanshyam Dairy, has denied the claims. He said they sell 100 to 125 kg of batter daily and many customers, including relatives, used the same batch without any problem.

His brother Vipulbhai added that CCTV footage shows several customers buying batter from the same drum, and none reported any issue.

Investigation underway

The Chandkheda police and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s food department have collected samples for testing. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is also involved.

Officials said the exact cause will be known only after post-mortem reports and lab results confirm whether it was food poisoning or food adulteration.

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