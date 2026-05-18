BJD MP Sasmit Patra congratulated new Keralam CM VD Satheesan and backed concerns over the Great Nicobar Project. Satheesan was sworn in and announced free KSRTC bus travel for women in his first cabinet meeting.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra Reacts

Following the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Keralam, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra extended his congratulations to newly appointed Chief Minister VD Satheesan. Speaking to ANI, Patra expressed optimism that Satheesan would successfully navigate the state's upcoming governance challenges, offering his best wishes to the leader as he assumes charge. "I'd like to congratulate VD Satheesan for taking over as the new Keralam CM. But I believe that there are a lot of challenges that Keralam has going forward, and I am hopeful that Satheesan will come good on it and as a Member of Parliament, my best wishes to him on taking charge of Kerala," he said.

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Backing Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the Great Nicobar Project, Sasmit Patra stated that while national security remains paramount, Parliament must be informed about the ecological damage facing the island's fragile ecosystem. "I think it's a very important issue as far as conservation is concerned, and this letter assumes significance primarily because while our national security interests are paramount for the nation, the parliament needs to know what is the ecological damage that this entire project would have on the fragile ecosystem in the Great Nicobar Islands," he said.

UDF Government Takes Charge in Keralam

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister.

First Cabinet Decision

Wasting no time after the grand ceremony, Chief Minister Satheesan chaired his first Cabinet meeting, rolling out an immediate policy implementation to fulfill core election promises. He announced that women will have free journey in Kerala State Roadways Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from June 15, the details of which will be announced in the coming days. (ANI)